Terrifying Video: Iron Gate Crushes Car on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway During Dust Storm

New Delhi: A major accident unfolded on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway on Friday evening when a massive iron gate, installed to support a signboard, suddenly collapsed onto a moving car during a fierce dust storm. The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the terrifying moment the heavy structure crashed down on the vehicle, leaving it completely mangled. Thankfully, the car’s occupant miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

Several passing vehicles came to an immediate halt, and bystanders rushed in to rescue the driver. The accident triggered a complete traffic jam on the expressway, with commuters stranded for miles. Police officials were quick to respond, reaching the scene and launching rescue and traffic-clearing operations.

In viral clips circulating online, a massive crowd can be seen gathering at the site. The damaged car was eventually towed away by the authorities.

Dust Storm Disrupts Life in Delhi-NCR for Second Consecutive Day; Flights, Traffic Hit

Parts of Delhi-NCR were battered by a powerful dust storm on Friday evening. The storm led to widespread disruption — trees were uprooted in several areas, and residents rushed to shut windows and doors to keep out the swirling dust.

Traffic movement was also affected, with fallen trees and branches blocking key routes and slowing down commutes across the region. The storm’s impact wasn’t limited to the roads — flight operations in northern India were also hit, causing delays and diversions.

Thursday had witnessed similar stormy weather, raising concerns over back-to-back extreme conditions in the capital region.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms across four districts of Himachal Pradesh.