On Hul Diwas, PM Modi Tweets in Santali. Everything You Need to Know About the Language

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Hul Diwas on June 30 by tweeting in Santali, also known as Santhali, in a significant gesture towards one of India’s oldest and largest tribal communities. The tweet was more than symbolic; it honoured the Santhal community’s language and their legacy of resistance dating back to the colonial era.

What Is Santali?

Santali is spoken by the Santhal tribe across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and in parts of Nepal and Bangladesh. At the start of the 21st century, it had around six million speakers, including about 4.8 million in India, over 150,000 in Bangladesh, and nearly 40,000 in Nepal’s tea districts. Within India, the largest numbers are found in Jharkhand (over 2 million) and West Bengal (close to 2 million), followed by Odisha, Assam, and other areas.

While many tribal languages lacked a script, Santali gained its own script, Ol Chiki, in 1925, thanks to Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Before this, Santali was written using Devanagari, Bengali, or Latin scripts. The creation of Ol Chiki played a key role in preserving Santali and reviving its cultural identity.

Santali, part of the North Munda branch of the Austroasiatic language family, includes northern and southern dialects. It is the major language within the Kherwarian subgroup, which also includes Mundari and Ho, each with around one million speakers. Today, Santali is recognised as one of India’s official scheduled languages.

What Is Hul Diwas?

Hul Diwas commemorates the Santhal community’s sacrifices during their rebellion against British rule and exploitation by moneylenders. The uprising, known as the Santhal Hul, began on June 30, 1855, under the leadership of Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu, alongside their sisters Phulo and Jhano, who rallied tribal youth to demand justice and rights.

Though the rebellion was ultimately crushed, it led to significant reforms, including the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act of 1876 and the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act of 1908, which aimed to protect tribal land rights and cultural autonomy. The Santhal Hul is considered a landmark event in India’s freedom struggle, inspiring later tribal revolts and contributing to the broader movement for indigenous rights and self-determination.

What Are The Current Challenges Of Santhal Community?