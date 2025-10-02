On RSS Centenary, PM Modi Lays Out ‘Panch Parivartan’ Roadmap for Viksit Bharat | Top Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commemorated the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), highlighting it's foundation on Vijay Dashami a hundred years ago, stating that the party was born to work towards serving the society and nation building.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote that "On Vijaya Dashami, a hundred years ago, the RSS was born with the aim of working towards serving society and nation building. Over a hundred years, innumerable Swayamsevaks devoted their lives towards fulfilling this vision."

Sharing this thoughts, PM Modi in his blog wrote, “RSS was a newer manifestation of an ancient tradition, where India’s eternal national consciousness expresses itself periodically, in different forms, to face the challenges of the times. In our times, the Sangh is the embodiment of that timeless national consciousness. It is the good fortune of our generation of swayamsevaks that we are witnessing the Sangh’s centenary.”

“On this historic occasion, I extend my greetings to the countless swayamsevaks who remain dedicated to the pledge of serving the nation and its people. I also bow in reverence to the founder of the Sangh, our guiding ideal, Param Pujya Dr. Hedgewar Ji. To mark this glorious journey of a hundred years, the Government of India has released a special postage stamp and commemorative coin,” he further wrote.

Meanwhile, 'Path Sanchalan' was held by RSS in Pune. Minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, and BJP MP Medha Kulkarni were among the participants. They paid floral tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Highlighting RSS' Nation First approach, PM Modi said that countless lives have flourished due to the impact of the Sangh. “A river enriches each part of the land that it touches with its waters. Likewise, the Sangh has nourished every part of our nation, every sphere of our society. A river often multiplies into many streams and expands its impact. Something similar has happened in the Sangh’s journey. Through its various affiliated organisations, the Sangh works in every domain of life, such as education, agriculture, social welfare, tribal welfare, women’s empowerment and more. Though diverse in their fields of work, they all embody one spirit and one resolve: ‘Nation First’,” the Prime Minister said in his blog.

PM Modi also spoke about the foundation of the Sangh’s hundred-year journey which was ‘laid by a great national mission, a path of personal transformation and the practical method of the shakha’.

“From its very inception, the Sangh has devoted itself to nation-building. To achieve this, it chose the path of character-building. Vyakti nirmaan se rashtra nirmaan, nation-building through character-building – this has been the Sangh’s path. For this, it created the unique, simple and enduring mechanism of the daily shakha. The shakha is an inspiring place where every swayamsevak begins his journey from ‘Me to We’ and goes through a process of personal transformation,” PM Modi wrote.

RSS Roadmap for Viksit Bharat

Sharing the RSS roadmap to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi explained ‘Panch Parivartan’ to overcome today’s challenges -

Sva-Bodh: Self-awareness helps us free ourselves from the colonial mindset, taking pride in our heritage and advancing the principle of Swadeshi. Samajik Samrasta: Social harmony is brought about by ensuring social justice by prioritising the marginalised. Today, our social harmony faces a grave challenge from demographic imbalances caused by infiltration. To address this, the nation has announced a High-Powered Demography Mission. Kutumb Prabodhan: Family values strengthen the institution of family which is the foundation of our culture. Nagrik Shishtachar: Civic sense and a sense of responsibility need to be awakened in every citizen. Paryavaran: Safeguarding the environment is of paramount importance to secure the future of coming generations.

RSS Celebrations

"It is a very joyous moment for everyone that today the establishment of the Sangh has completed 100 years. Doctor Saheb established the organisation 100 years ago with patriotism and service to the nation," Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, told ANI.

He said that whenever a disaster strikes the country, the volunteers of the Sangh are among the first ones to come forward.

"We feel proud to be part of this 100-year journey. With a feeling of nationalism towards the country..., the work of this organisation has been going on for the last 100 years. This work initially began under adverse conditions, and today, millions of volunteers around the world, through their daily Shakhas, directly embody this spirit of patriotism and love for the nation through their work and behaviour. It is deeply humbling. Today is a moment of immense joy and satisfaction," he said.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil said that the RSS's work of "awakening pride in our religion, culture, and nation" has been largely successful.

"The RSS was founded in 1925, before independence. It has completed 100 years. The work of awakening pride in our religion, culture, and nation in this country and around the world, and creating an organisation of those awakened by this pride, which serves as a disciplinary force in society, has been largely successful," Patil said.