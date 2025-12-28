'One Accused is Still Absconding, Efforts Are on to Nab Him', Says Uttarakhand ADGP on Angel Chakma Death Case | Image: Republic

Dehradun: Following the murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) V Murugesan on Sunday said the state police have acted swiftly, arresting all accused except one who remains absconding, and reiterated that the government will ensure complete safety for people from the northeastern states living in Uttarakhand.

"Regarding this unfortunate incident, the police have taken immediate action and arrested all the criminals involved. One is still at large, and all efforts are being made to apprehend him. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced, and teams have been formed", Murugesan said to ANI.

The senior police officer added that "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions to all District Superintendents of Police to ensure the safety and security of people from the northeastern states who are living, working, or studying in Uttarakhand".

"Instructions have been given to take strict action against all such criminals who violate the law, disrupt law and order, and engage in criminal activities", he added.

Providing details of the incident, Murugesan said that a dispute at a restaurant allegedly led to a physical altercation. "It seems an argument at a restaurant led to a fight. The victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment", he said.

Murugesan further informed that coordination is being maintained with the Tripura Police, adding that he has personally spoken to senior police officials from the state. "I have also spoken with senior police officers from Tripura, and whatever is necessary will be done", he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital".

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered.