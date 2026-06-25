One Dead, Four Missing as Flash Floods Hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor District

Keyi Panyor, Arunachal Pradesh: At least one person lost their life and four others remain missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall struck the Yachuli area on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

Continuous downpour caused the sudden flooding in the Poosa area, leading to significant damage and disrupting normal life in the region. Rescue teams are actively searching for the missing individuals, but challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain are slowing down operations.

Road access to Yachuli has been completely cut off following multiple landslides that blocked key routes, isolating several parts of the district and complicating ground-based relief efforts.

In response, the Arunachal Pradesh government swiftly activated emergency air support in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Following a requisition from Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagar, the state’s Department of Civil Aviation reached out to the Eastern Air Command in Shillong for immediate assistance.

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An IAF mission successfully airlifted State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and essential relief materials from the Itanagar Capital Region to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district. The operation, guided by Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command, proceeded despite adverse weather, with the team reaching Hollongi before advancing to the affected area.

Additional air support missions are being planned as rescue and relief operations continue. The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management have thanked the Indian Air Force, SDRF teams, and personnel at APD Hollongi for their prompt response. Authorities also appreciated the ground-level coordination by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagar, Koto Mehta, the district police, and the local Disaster Management team.

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