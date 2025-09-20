'One Lakh People Donated Blood, 30,000 Health Camps Held in Gujarat': PM Modi Lauds Seva Pakhwada in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Seva Pakhwada initiative and expressed gratitude for birthday greetings.

Addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, PM Modi noted that over one lakh people have donated blood in the State while 30,000 health camps have been organised in the three days of Seva Pakhwada.

He said, "From Vishwakarma Jayanti to Gandhi Jayanti, people across the nation are celebrating Seva Pakhwada. In the last three days, several programmes were held under Seva Pakhwada. One lakh people have donated blood in the blood donation camps till now in Gujarat. Cleanliness drives were undertaken in several cities, and lakhs of people joined. More than 30,000 health camps were organised in the State; this number is huge. Women's health is at the centre."

Thanking people across the globe for the birthday greetings, PM Modi said, "It is not possible to thank everyone individually for the wishes you people sent and greetings I received from across the world on September 17. These wishes from corners of India and from all over the world are my strength. Today, I publicly express gratitude for the wishes."

The BJP had launched a 15-day nationwide campaign named Seva Pakhwada to mark PM Modi's birthday. Under this campaign, the party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar.

He said, "This programme is taking place in Bhavnagar, but it belongs to the whole of India. Today, Bhavnagar has been chosen as the centre for this important initiative, which reflects our nation's vision of moving towards prosperity through the seas."