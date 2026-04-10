One Last Error? Justice Yashwant Varma’s Resignation Letter Has A Typo That’s Hard To Ignore

In a development that’s as curious as it is human, the resignation letter of Justice Yashwant Varma has triggered a wave of light-hearted chatter, not over its content, but over a small spelling slip.

Addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the letter spells the President’s name as “Draupadi Murmu”, a minor typo, but one that didn’t escape a keen observer’s eye.

A serious exit, a small slip

Dated April 9, 2026, the letter is brief, formal and restrained. Justice Varma writes that he does not wish to “burden” the President’s office with reasons for his decision, but tenders his resignation “with immediate effect” from the Allahabad High Court.

The tone is solemn. The typo? Almost endearingly human.

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In the hyper-scrutinised world of judiciary and public office, such slips are rare and that’s precisely why this one drew immediate attention.

The Yashwant Varma case

Justice Varma had been under a cloud since March 15 last year when a fire broke out at his official residence in Delhi. During firefighting operations, stacks of cash, some reportedly over 1.5 feet high, were said to have been found at the site. The burnt cash was allegedly found in a storeroom near the servants' quarters. Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal at that time.

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Following the incident and the public outcry, the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, ordered an in-house inquiry and transferred Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. His judicial work was withdrawn pending the probe.

However, the discovery of the burnt cash triggered a massive row that included questions about corruption in the highest levels of the judicial system. The in-house panel report was forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by then CJI Sanjiv Kumar, recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment.

Justice Varma, however, denied any link to the cash and labelled allegations of impropriety against him and members of his family "preposterous". He also claimed a “conspiracy” against him.

Resignation Ends Impeachment Process

Justice Varma’s resignation came amid an impeachment process to remove him over corruption allegations.

In July last year, the impeachment process began for the removal of Justice Varma as a judge. In August, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla set up a three-member committee to probe the charges against him. Earlier this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the process was underway and the government was awaiting the report of the committee.

With Justice Varma now resigning, the process of impeachment to remove him as a High Court judge will come to an end.