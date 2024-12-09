Published 17:54 IST, December 9th 2024
‘One Nation One Election’ Bill Set To Be Introduced In Parliament's Winter Session
The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is likely to bring the ‘One Nation One Election’ bill to the Parliament during the ongoing winter session.
‘One Nation One Election’ Bill Set to be Introduced in Parliament's Winter Session | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is likely to bring the ‘One Nation One Election’ bill to the Parliament during the ongoing winter session. According to the sources, the bill can be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed discussion. Notably, the Union Cabinet has already approved the report of the Ramnath Kovind Committee on ‘one nation, one election’.
It is being said that the central government wants a consensus to be formed on this bill after discussions with all stakeholders.
