'One Nation, One Election' Critical Discussion For India's Democratic Process: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ongoing debate on the "One Nation, One Election" proposal is critical for India's democratic process and urged youngsters to actively engage in and promote the discussions.

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally here, Modi urged youngsters, including NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, to actively engage in and promote the debate, which he said is directly linked to their future.

The prime minister observed that polls have often led to an overwhelming cycle of continuous electioneering in India.

"After independence, elections at the state and central levels were held together for a long time. But over time, this pattern broke down, causing significant challenges for the country," he said.

Modi highlighted that the current situation, where elections take place frequently, disrupts governance and development.

"Today, there is an important debate about 'One Nation, One Election'. Holding the Lok Sabha and state elections simultaneously could alleviate disruptions and enable a more focused governance approach," he said.

The prime minister urged youngsters to take part in the discussion, stressing its relevance for the country's future.

"I appeal to the NCC cadets, volunteers and all youngsters across the country -- wherever you are, take this debate forward. It is directly linked to your future," he said, while emphasising that participating in the debate is essential for shaping India's future political landscape.

Comparing India's election frequency with that of other countries, Modi pointed out that even in the United States, the electoral cycle is structured to ensure a clear separation of governance periods.

"In countries like the US, elections are held every four years and the dates for forming a new government are fixed," he noted.

The prime minister further emphasised the need for more young people to join politics with innovative ideas.

"I had said from the Red Fort that one lakh youngsters should join politics," he said.

Reflecting on the significance of youngsters in global development, the prime minister said, "The future of the world cannot be imagined without India's youngsters. That is why I call you a force for global good." He also mentioned that India has witnessed a significant rise in the number of NCC cadets.

"In 2014, the number of NCC cadets in the country was around 14 lakh. Today, it is around 20 lakh and more than eight lakh of them are girl cadets," Modi noted.

The prime minister lauded the achievements of India's youngsters.

"India's youngsters are not just for India's development, they are a force for global good. The world is recognising this," he said, further stressing that India's youth power is indispensable in sectors across the globe.

On youth empowerment, the prime minister mentioned his government's efforts to ease out challenges.

"Earlier, youngsters used to struggle to get bank loans. When I became the prime minister, I said I would give a guarantee for loans to youngsters. We launched the Mudra Yojana, which provides loans without a bank guarantee. Earlier, loans of up to Rs 10 lakh were given without a guarantee but in our third term, we have increased this limit to Rs 20 lakh," he said.

Modi also mentioned the expansion of the NCC's presence, particularly in border and coastal areas.

"The NCC has reached more than 170 border talukas and over 100 coastal talukas," he said, further highlighting the significance of this expansion for national security.