Simultaneous Election Model Is Competent for All-Round Progress of Indian Population: Ramnath Kovind

Kolkata: Former President and chairman of the high level committee on One Nation, One Election' Ramnath Kovind said that the 'One Nation, One Election' model is competent for the all-round progress of the Indian population.

Speaking at an event in West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday, the former President said that after the implementation of this model, the country will increase by 1-1.5% automatically.

"For the all-round progress of the Indian population, this model is competent. In other aspects also, adopting this model will help the nation. We made a committee of world-class economists and placed the report in front of them.... When it will be implemented, the GDP growth ratio of the country will increase by 1-1.5% automatically," he said.

Notably, the high-level committee on simultaneous elections, which submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, was headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work of 191 days since its constitution on 2 September, 2023.

Further describing Indian economic growth, Ram Nath Kovind said, "The day our economy rises to 10%-11%, our country will be in line with the top 3rd-4th economies of the world."

Meanwhile, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and 'the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it. The bill proposes 'One Nation, One Election,' or simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.