One Nation, One Election Would Undermine Federal Structure: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said the concept of 'one nation, one election' will weaken the federal structure of the country.

"Unfortunately, this NDA government is destroying India's Constitution day by day. India is a federal country which has a federal structure. By talking of 'one nation, one election', you are undermining that federal structure," Mufti told reporters here.

The NDA government talks of making a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, but actually they are "taking the country backwards", Mufti said.

‘NDA Want To Take Us Back To Dictatorship Era’

"They talk of 2047, but they are rather moving backward. After the country became independent, there was 'one nation, one election' (in the early years). After that, there was a distribution of power among regions, and a federal structure was born. They want to take us back to the same dictatorship, which I think is very wrong," she added.

Earlier, while addressing party delegates at the PDP's general council meeting, Mufti said both J-K and PDP are "going through a difficult phase".

"But, I want to tell you that the PDP came into existence for facing difficulties and challenges," she said, asking her party men and women not to compromise on the party's agenda.

She said the National Conference-led government is "silent" on critical issues of release of prisoners, electricity, reservation, etc.