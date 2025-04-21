One Of India's Richest Home, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Has No AC. Here's Why

Mumbai: India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani , is known for many things, but what grabs the most attention is his billion-dollar home in Mumbai — Antilia.

Located on Altamount Road in Mumbai’s Cumballa Hill area, Antilia is considered the most expensive private residence in the world. The luxurious 27-storey building includes everything from a spa, swimming pool, gym, and home theatre to a six-floor car parking facility.

Ambani’s Antilia Has No AC? Here’s the Real Reason

But what’s surprising for many is that Antilia has no traditional air conditioning system. Yes, despite all its luxury, the Ambani house doesn't use ACs like a normal building.

Instead, Antilia uses a centralised cooling system, where the temperature inside the house is controlled naturally. This system helps maintain the health of the expensive marbles, flowers, and indoor plants placed all over the house. Experts say that ACs with strong airflow or sharp temperature changes can damage marble and plants. That’s why the temperature here adjusts automatically based on the surroundings and what the interiors need.