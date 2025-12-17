Amid Goa Police Custody, One of Luthra Brother Taken to Hospital After Chest Pain Complaint

Panaji: One of the Luthra brothers, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora, complained of chest pain on Wednesday and was taken to Mapusa District Hospital for medical examination, police officials said.

The health complaint was reported after the accused brothers were brought back to Goa by the state police and just as they were being taken for production before a local court following the grant of a 48-hour transit remand by Delhi court, officials said.

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra were brought to Goa after being deported from Thailand and flown to India, following which the Goa Police secured their transit remand from the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The police informed the court that the custodial presence of the accused in Goa was required at a critical stage of the investigation.

The brothers are the owners and partners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on December 6 during a firework event, killing 25 people, including staff and tourists, and injuring several others. The police have said that the event was organised without adequate fire safety equipment and in violation of mandatory safety norms.

Goa Police further told the court that the accused had ultimate control over the club’s operations, including safety arrangements, permissions and events held at the premises. Investigators also alleged that the brothers had absconded abroad after the incident and were arrested only after returning to India.

