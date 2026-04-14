'One Of The Biggest Decisions': PM Modi Visionises Egalitarian India Through Women's Political Participation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Nari Shakti Vandan programme at Vigyan Bhawan and said India is about to take "one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, a decision dedicated to Nari Shakti".

Describing the moment as historic, the Prime Minister said the nation's Parliament is close to creating a new history that will fulfill the visions of the past and the resolutions of the future.

Emphasizing the importance of social justice, he stressed that the country envisions an egalitarian India where social justice is not merely a slogan but an integral part of the work culture. "The wait of decades, from state assemblies to the nation's Parliament, is coming to an end," he said.

Recalling the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the new Parliament building in 2023, the Prime Minister noted that it was passed unanimously with all parties agreeing that it should be implemented by 2029 in any case.

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He remarked that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act must be implemented on time so that women's participation strengthens our democracy, for which a special sitting of Parliament's Budget Session will begin from April 16. "Our effort and priority is that this work should be accomplished through dialogue, cooperation and participation, which will enhance the dignity of Parliament".

Acknowledging the nationwide enthusiasm among women on this issue, the Prime Minister observed that women across the country are voicing their aspirations about reaching the assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Their dreams have received new wings and a positive atmosphere has been created in the country. "I appeal to all women to maintain their active participation in this entire process and meet their MPs to share their perspectives and expectations," he said.

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Tracing the contribution of women from the freedom struggle to the Constituent Assembly, the Prime Minister highlighted the immense role of Nari Shakti in laying the foundation of independent India.

Citing panchayati raj institutions as an excellent example of women's leadership, the Prime Minister shared that over 14 lakh women are successfully working in local government bodies today. In approximately 21 states, their participation in panchayats has reached nearly 50 percent.

"This active participation of lakhs of women in politics and social life surprises even the world's leading leaders and political experts, enhancing India's pride," PM Modi said.

Referring to various studies, the Prime Minister pointed out that when women's participation in decision-making processes increased, it brought sensitivity to systems. This has led to more dedicated work on issues like water, education, health and nutrition. "The success of Jal Jeevan Mission is an example where women's participation at the panchayat level has played a major role," he said.

Emphasizing that lakhs of women working in local bodies and institutions for years now possess extensive experience, the Prime Minister said they are ready and eager for bigger roles.

Implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act will become a great opportunity in the lives of all such women. "The journey from panchayat to Parliament is going to become easier," he said.

PM Modi also referred to the initiatives of the government for women empowerment.

He said that in the past 11 years, nearly 10 crore women have joined self-help groups. The government has set a target of making 6 crore sisters associated with rural economy into Lakhpati Didis, of which over 3 crore have already achieved this status. "These women are becoming brand ambassadors of Vocal for Local," remarked PM Modi.

Emphasizing that the women-led development vision has challenged old mindsets, the Prime Minister said women today are touching heights in sectors once considered male bastions. Indian daughters are becoming fighter pilots and touching the skies. "India has the highest percentage of women pilots compared to any country in the world," he said.

Celebrating educational achievements, the Prime Minister noted that PhD enrollment of daughters has doubled compared to 2014, with nearly half the participation in higher education and research being women.

Making a special appeal, the Prime Minister urged women to take the discussions from the Nari Shakti Vandan programme to every village in the country through personal meetings and social media.

"The country needs to make every woman aware of this major decision so they can understand its strength, comprehend their role, and openly dream that in the coming times, they can register their presence from states to the nation's Parliament. Let us all together resolve that Nari Shakti will have their rights and they will become full participants in the decision-making process - this is the biggest guarantee of our bright future," PM Modi said.

Opposition parties accused the government trying to "derail caste census". They also said that any move to expedite Women's Reservation and delimitation are different issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Chief Ministers of Southern states have written a letter to PM Modi and the government should discuss with opposition parties on what basis it is proposing to increase seats in Lok Sabha.

He proposed a hybrid model that 50 per cent (136) of the proposed increase in seats should be given as per GSDP, and the remaining 50% "should be given as per their proposal".

"This is a very important issue related to the public. The Centre is to conduct a Parliament session for the Women's Reservation and Delimitation. The central government is trying to show both Women's Reservation and Delimitation as one and saying that the opposition is against it. Actually, Women's Reservation and Delimitation are both different issues. They are portraying that the Congress is anti-women's reservation bill. The Congress is the party which has given equal voting rights to women. They haven't had reservations for the last ten years during PM Modi's rule," he said.

He alleged that delimitation is "a political tool being used by PM Narendra Modi".

"I want to tell PM Modi that we want to extend full support to Women's Reservation. We don't even want a discussion on this in the upcoming parliament session. Delimitation is a political tool being used by PM Narendra Modi. The CMs of the South have written a letter to PM Modi stating that the South states will face grave injustice if the number of seats doesn't increase in the South. If 50% seats are increased in Kerala, only 10 seats will be increased, and in UP, 40 seats will be increased," he added.

He said there is a huge difference between the number of seats in the South and the North.

"The increased seats will give undue advantage. No important post has been given to the South.... The South is already weak, and the North, which is already strong, is being further strengthened. PM Modi should call the opposition for a discussion to discuss the basis on which the seats are being increased. I want to propose a hybrid model, 50%, which is 136 seats, should be given as per GSDP, which state is contributing more, 50% should be given as per their proposal," he said.

The Parliament is set to meet on April 16, 17,18 in a special sitting of the budget session to discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators.