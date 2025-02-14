‘One of Very Evil People’: Trump Announces Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will be extradited to India. Announcing Tahawwur Rana's extradition, the US President asserted that one of the masterminds of the horrific terror attack in Mumbai will now face justice in India. Trump made the announcement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Addressing the joint presser, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India.”

"He (Tahawwur Rana) is going back to India to face justice," Trump stated.

Responding to the Trump administration's decision to extradite the accused of the Mumbai terror plot, PM Modi thanked Trump, stating that Rana will be tried in Indian courts for conspiring the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks. He also emphasised the importance of the India-US partnership in fighting terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi, in response to Trump's decision to extradite Rana, stated, "India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism." He added, "We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border."

Notably, the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is seen as an important step in the India-US partnership against terrorism. Rana is accused of providing material support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, which carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Trump Promises Cooperation on Khalistan Issue

When asked about the issue of the increasing threat of Khalistani extremists, Trump addressed the issue of Khalistani separatists operating in the US, stating that there are more individuals to be extradited. "We are giving a very violent man (Tahawwur Rana) back to India immediately. There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests," the US President said.

On the issue of illegal immigration, PM Modi stressed on the need for cooperation between India and the US. "Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there," Modi said. "We should attack this entire system of human trafficking," he stated.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in various areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, and energy. PM Modi announced that India and the US will strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology. "India and the US will work together to shape a better world," the Indian prime minister said.

Trump expressed his commitment to selling US LNG to India, stating that the US has vast reserves of liquefied natural gas.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

On November 13, Rana filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the US Supreme Court. This was denied by the apex court on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President. “Petition DENIED,” the Supreme Court said. Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.