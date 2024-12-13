One Person Is Not Responsible For This: Nani On Allu Arjun's Arrest

New Delhi: Telugu actor Nani on Friday came out in support of his contemporary Allu Arjun after the "Pushpa 2: The Rule" star was arrested in connection with a woman's death at a promotional event of the movie.

Earlier in the day, Arjun was taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to have a glimpse of the actor.

In a post on social media platform X, Nani said, "I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society." Referring to the December 4 incident, the actor said it was "unfortunate" and "heart breaking".

"We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this," he said.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Arjun on December 11 approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman.

After the formal arrest, Arjun was taken to state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests.