Kulgam Encounter: One Terrorist Gunned Down In J&K’s Guddar Forest, Operation Still Underway

Kulgam: One terrorist identified as Amir Nazir Dar has been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

During the fierce encounter, a junior commissioned officer suffered injuried, the Army said.

The operation began earlier today based on specific intelligence inputs, officials confirmed.

Personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are actively engaged in the operation.

In a tweet on X, Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity or affiliation of the slain terrorist. The area has been cordoned off, and the operation remains underway.