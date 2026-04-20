One Year On: Pahalgam Tourism Revives Amid Scars of Terror and India’s Retaliation

Srinagar: One year after the devastating terror strike at Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, Kashmir’s tourism sector is slowly reviving. Visitors have returned, yet security restrictions and lingering scars continue to shape the Valley’s fragile path toward stability.

The April 22, 2025 assault at Baisaran Valley, often described as “Mini Switzerland”, shattered the image of Pahalgam as a safe haven for holidaymakers. Three Pakistani militants opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in the meadow, killing 25 visitors and a local pony operator, while injuring many.

The attack was unprecedented in its direct targeting of tourists, and its aftermath forced authorities to launch ‘Operation Sindoor’, precision strikes carried out on the intervening night of May 6 and 7. Around 1 a.m., India struck nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, dismantling key logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and affiliated networks.

Sites such as Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba run by Hafiz Saeed, and Bahawalpur, the base of Jaish-e-Mohammed led by Masood Azhar, were among those targeted. The codename “Sindoor” was chosen as an ode to the women widowed in the Pahalgam attack.

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In July 2025, joint security forces avenged the massacre further when they hunted down the mastermind, Suleiman Shah alias Hashim Musa, in Srinagar. Codenamed ‘Operation Mahadev’, the meticulously planned encounter ended with the killing of Shah and two other Pakistani terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Despite these swift responses, the road leading to Baisaran remains sealed with barbed wire and guarded by paramilitary personnel. Of the 13 tourist sites that were closed in the valley, only Betaab Valley and Aru Valley have reopened, and even there visitors must leave before 4 p.m.

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Other popular spots such as Chandanwari, Dubyan, Shikargah, Vimleshwar Temple, Deer Park, Lavender Park, and the Alpine Lakes remain inaccessible, leaving the tourism trade struggling to regain its rhythm.

Mushtaq Pahalgami, President of the Hotel Association Pahalgam, recalls the chaos of that day vividly.

“I was in Anantnag when the news broke. Guides, taxi drivers, everyone rushed to rescue tourists. It was unprecedented; tourists had never been directly targeted here before. We lost Adil Shah, a local guide who gave his life savings to others. Even now, tourists prefer day trips over overnight stays. Those who aided the attackers must face justice,” said he.

Meanwhile, Pahalgam Development Authority has been working tirelessly to restore confidence. CEO Hilal Ahmed says, “We are engaging with states, stakeholders, and organizing a major travel mart. Security has been strengthened, and with the Amarnath Yatra approaching, preparations are in full swing; registration of service providers, route mapping, and enhanced facilities. The government is working to reopen the remaining closed spots soon,”.

Authorities have introduced new safety measures, including QR code-based identification for pony operators, vendors, and guides. Tourists can now scan codes to verify service providers instantly, ensuring interactions only with authenticated individuals.

Inspector General of Police, (Kashmir Zone), V. K. Birdi recently chaired a high-level review meeting, directing tighter security around vulnerable tourist locations.