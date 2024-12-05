India’s Sole Entry in 2024’s Top 100 Cities: Which City Made the Cut?

For the fourth consecutive year, Paris has retained its position as the most attractive city globally, according to the latest report by Euromonitor International, a leading data analytics company. The report highlights Paris's continued dominance in 2024, with over 17 million inbound arrivals, underscoring its status as a top global destination.

Global City Rankings: Madrid and Tokyo Follow Paris

While Paris maintained its lead, Madrid and Tokyo secured the second and third spots, respectively, in the rankings. In terms of Indian cities, Delhi was the highest-ranked, securing 74th place in the global list. However, only one Indian city made it into the top 100, reflecting a significant gap between global tourism hubs and cities in India in terms of international appeal.

Evaluation Criteria for Global City Rankings

The cities are assessed based on 55 distinct metrics, which are categorised into six major pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability. These factors collectively provide a comprehensive evaluation of each city's overall standing in areas crucial to economic growth, tourism development, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Europe Dominates Global Rankings

Euromonitor International's annual report, produced in partnership with data company Lighthouse, reveals that Europe dominates the global city rankings with nine cities in the top 20. The Asia-Pacific region follows with six cities, while North America has two cities in the rankings. Additionally, one city from the Middle East and Africa, as well as two from Australasia, make up the remainder of the list. This indicates a broader global spread, though Europe remains the leader in urban prominence.

Top Global Cities and Notable Trends

After Tokyo, the top 10 cities are Rome, Milan, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Singapore, and Barcelona, all ranked highly for their global influence and livability. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cairo is ranked 100th, followed by Zhuhai in 99th and Jerusalem in 98th, placing them at the bottom of the list in terms of various factors like quality of life, infrastructure, and international connectivity.

Rebound in Global Tourism with Strong International Arrivals

International arrivals worldwide experienced a notable 19% increase in 2024, driven by a robust rebound in global tourism demand following the pandemic. Europe maintained its position as the most visited region, recording a total of 793 million international trips in the same year, reflecting the region's strong appeal to travelers.

Bangkok Emerges as Leader in International Arrivals

Among the cities, Bangkok emerged as the global leader in international arrivals, attracting a remarkable 32 million visitors in 2024. The city's tourism numbers not only surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2023 but also continued its dynamic growth, marking an impressive 30% increase in arrivals in 2024 alone. This trend highlights Bangkok's resurgence as a major travel destination in the post-pandemic era.

City Strategies to Boost Tourism in 2024

Nadejda Popova, the global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, emphasized the evolving strategies used by global cities to boost tourism. She noted that in 2024, cities increasingly leveraged sports and cultural events as key drivers of tourism revenues. Additionally, ongoing infrastructure improvements and continuous marketing campaigns have played a pivotal role in attracting travelers, providing further opportunities for growth and making cities more appealing on the international stage. This combination of factors has contributed to the overall success of cities in driving tourism in 2024.

Concerns and Solutions for Overtourism

Concerns about overtourism are resurging, prompting destinations to take action. In response, many have implemented higher taxes and entry fees, promoted year-round tourism, incentivized sustainable practices, and adopted GenAI solutions to better manage visitor numbers and environmental impact, according to Nadejda Popova.

International tourism spending reached a total of $1.9 trillion in 2024. By 2030, the global average spend per international arrival is projected to rise to $1,264. Markets such as the Netherlands, China, and Poland are expected to experience the highest growth in inbound average spending per trip from 2024 to 2030.

Growth in International Arrivals Expected in Key Countries

The United States, Turkey, and China are anticipated to see the most significant growth in international arrivals by 2030, according to the report.

Singapore has consistently led the Economic and Business Performance pillar of the Top 100 City Destinations Index. The city is widely recognized for being the world’s freest economy, cementing its position as a top global destination for business and economic activity.

From Paris to Cairo: Check out the list of the world's top 100 cities for 2024:

1. Paris

2. Madrid

3. Tokyo

4. Rome

5. Milan

6. New York

7. Amsterdam

8. Sydney

9. Singapore

10. Barcelona

11. Taipei

12. Seoul

13. London

14. Dubai

15. Berlin

16. Osaka

17. Bangkok

18. Los Angeles

19. Istanbul

20. Melbourne

21. Hong Kong

22. Munich

23. Las Vegas

24. Florence

25. Prague

26. Dublin

27. Kyoto

28. Vienna

29. Lisbon

30. Venice

31. Kuala Lumpur

32. Athens

33. Orlando

34. Toronto

35. Miami

36. San Francisco

37. Shanghai

38. Frankfurt am Main

39. Copenhagen

40. Zurich

41. Washington

42. Pattaya-Chonburi

43. Vancouver

44. Stockholm

45. Mexico City

46. Oslo

47. S£o Paulo

48. Phuket

49. Helsinki

50. Brussels

51. Budapest

52. Guangzhou

53. Nice

54. Palma de Mallorca

55. Honolulu

56. Beijing

57. Warsaw

58. Seville

59. Valencia

60. Shenzhen

61. Doha

62. Abu Dhabi

63. Antalya

64. Fukuoka

65. Sapporo

66. Busan

67. Macau

68. Edinburgh

69. Montreal

70. Cancºn

71. Bologna

72. Rhodes

73. Verona

74. Delhi

75. Porto

76. Ho Chi Minh City

77. Buenos Aires

78. Marne-La-Vallée

79. Rio de Janeiro

80. Krak³w

81. Heraklion

82. Johor Bahru

83. Hanoi

84. Tel Aviv

85. Sharjah

86. Thessaloniki

87. Lima

88. Medina

89. Tbilisi

90. Riyadh

91. Tallinn

92. Marrakech

93. Mecca

94. Denpasar

95. Punta Cana

96. Santiago

97. Vilnius

98. Jerusalem

99. Zhuhai

100. Cairo