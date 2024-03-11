Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Only Village in Manipur Untouched by 10-Month Long Conflict Falls Prey to Violence

Meitei village not spared | Image:Republic

Imphal: The only village in Manipur Kwatha Khunou, that was protected from the 10-month long conflict, has finally fallen prey to violence after the Meitei settlement was allegedly set on fire by miscreants.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:25 IST