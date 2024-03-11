Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:25 IST
Only Village in Manipur Untouched by 10-Month Long Conflict Falls Prey to Violence
The only village in Manipur Kwatha Khunou has finally fallen prey to violence after the Meitei settlement was allegedly set on fire by miscreants.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Meitei village not spared | Image:Republic
Imphal: The only village in Manipur Kwatha Khunou, that was protected from the 10-month long conflict, has finally fallen prey to violence after the Meitei settlement was allegedly set on fire by miscreants.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:25 IST