Open Sale Of Meat, Fish To Be Banned Near Schools, Religious Sites, And Crowded Public Places In This State

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday announced that the state government will prohibit the open sale of meat and fish near educational institutions, religious places, and in crowded public areas to maintain hygiene and public order.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, while talking to the media, said, “This is a new initiative of the new government. The changing face of Bihar is clearly visible. We held a meeting under the Urban Development Department. We took seriously the issues raised in the meeting with intellectuals under the Jankalyan Samvad.”

He further said, “From a health perspective, for social interaction, and to prevent violent tendencies among children, we will ban the sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions, and in crowded open spaces.”

"People should follow the rules beyond this. We have no problem with the food, but strict measures have been taken to ensure that social interaction and the spirit of purity are not violated, no one's sentiments are hurt, and the environment is not polluted," Vijay Kumar Sinha added.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar underlined the priorities of his government and said that the programs of Saat Nischay-3 have been implemented.

"Following the formation of the new government in the state on 20 November 2025, the programs of Saat Nischay-3 have been implemented. Under the seventh resolve of Saat Nischay-3 (2025-30), 'Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan' (Ease of Living), we are continuously working to make the daily lives of all citizens of the state easier. In this regard, we have also taken several important decisions for the dignity (Dignity of Pedestrians) and convenience of citizens walking on the roads. Bihar is advancing rapidly on the path of progress," the CM posted on X.

