Open Sheesh Mahal For Public Viewing: BJP's Parvesh Verma Writes To CM Atishi, Calls For Transparency

New Delhi: Urging Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to open ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for public visits, BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Sunday said that people in the national capital are excited to visit the residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma, who is set to contest Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly, also suggested in his letter to the Delhi Chief Minister that ‘Sheesh Mahal’ should be opened from 10 AM to 4 PM on a daily basis.

"During the tenure of former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, the official residence was specially decorated and made grand. It is now popularly known among the public as "Sheesh Mahal." The people of the New Delhi legislative assembly constituency, who have elected Kejriwal as their representative to the assembly three times consecutively, have a strong desire to visit and see this building,” Verma wrote.

“This residence has now become not just a place of residence but an important symbol of Delhi's governance and administration history," he added.

‘Trust Between Govt and Citizens Will Increase’

Taking a dig at AAP, Verma mentioned that the move to open the residence of former Delhi CM Kejriwal will only help gain trust of the people in the government.

"The public wishes to understand what the place looks like where their elected representative spent his tenure," he added.The BJP leader further requested CM Atishi to open the place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, so that the people of Delhi can see it up close.This will not only fulfill the public's expectations but also strengthen transparency and trust between the government and the people. Verma said.

Controversy Surrounding Sheesh Mahal

BJP has claimed AAP chief Kejriwal built a 7-star resort for himself, noting that the total cost of marble, granite, and lighting amounted to approximately Rs 1.9 crore.

“The gym, spa, and other equipment cost an additional Rs 3.75 crore,” the party claimed. Launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal, the BJP questioned how someone who had sworn not to accept a government house, car, or security could now be using taxpayer money.