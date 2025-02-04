OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s Parents Sue San Francisco Police Over Denial of Death Investigation Report

The parents of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy, have filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) for allegedly withholding reports related to the investigation into their son's death.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday, seeks access to records from the investigation and claims that SFPD officials informed the family in December that the department had closed the case. However, despite this communication, the SFPD has denied their request, made under the California Public Records Act, for a copy of the investigation report, according to the suit filed by Ramarao and Ramamurthy.