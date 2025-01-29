'Operate Trains From Prayagraj As Per Need': Railway Minister After Reviewing Services Post Stampede | Image: X

New Delhi: In view of the stampede in Maha Kumbh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to operate trains as per arising needs in Prayagraj.

Vaishnaw reviewed train services after the stampede on Wednesday that killed 30 people, and visited the 24x7 war room set up in the Rail Bhawan to monitor passengers' amenities and train operations, according to a press note shared by the ministry.stampede

"The Hon'ble Minister has directed the officials to keep a watch on the situation and operate trains as per the planning as well as the arising needs," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board.

"Railway is fully prepared to deal with any situation arising out of the current scenario," he said.

The ministry also said Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar was present in the war room the whole day to personally monitor train operations.

"He has ensured that high priority should be given to train services from Prayagraj," the press note said.