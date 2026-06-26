'Operation Amistad Underway!': India Sends Urgent Medical and Relief Aid to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

New Delhi: India has swiftly mobilised humanitarian assistance for Venezuela following the devastating double earthquakes that struck the country, launching “Operation Amistad” with two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying critical supplies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the operation on Friday, stating that the aircraft departed with an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and more than 35 tonnes of urgent relief material.

“Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The consignment includes essential medicines, medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes -- specially designed modular units for rapid emergency medical response in disaster zones. The deployment underscores India’s commitment to stand by the people of Venezuela during this crisis.

Advertisement

The operation follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on Thursday expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy.

“Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela,” Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims on behalf of the Indian people, prayed for the recovery of the injured, and pledged all possible assistance.

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed gratitude for Modi’s message of solidarity and offer of support.

As of Thursday evening, the death toll from the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes has climbed to 235, with over 4,300 people injured, according to Venezuela’s Health Minister Carlos Alvarado. While many injuries are minor, a significant number are moderate to severe and have required surgical intervention. Several fatalities were recorded upon arrival at medical facilities.

The earthquakes have caused widespread destruction, including structural collapses and damage to critical infrastructure near the capital.India’s response adds to a growing international relief effort. The United States has also deployed military transport aircraft, including C-17 Globemasters and C-130 Hercules, under the direction of the US Department of State and Southern Command, to support high-capacity airlift operations in the hardest-hit areas.