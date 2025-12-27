Operation Kalnemi: 19 Bangladeshi Nationals Among 511 Arrested in Uttarakhand Crackdown on Fake Babas and Fraudsters

The Uttarakhand government has intensified its campaign against fraudsters and imposters operating under the cover of religion and faith. Under the statewide drive known as Operation Kalnemi, authorities have arrested 511 people across three districts. Among those detained are 19 Bangladeshi nationals who were found to be living illegally in the state.

Operation Kalnemi was launched in July 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The campaign is named after Kalnemi, a demon in Hindu mythology who disguised himself as a saint to mislead people. The government says the operation is not aimed at any particular community but is focused on protecting law and order and safeguarding the cultural and spiritual identity of Devbhoomi, the land of gods.

Officials reported that more than 4800 individuals have been verified so far in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. In Haridwar alone, over 3000 people were checked, leading to 715 cases and 305 arrests. In Dehradun, 1711 individuals were verified, resulting in 206 arrests and preventive action against 380 people. In Udham Singh Nagar, 220 suspicious individuals were identified and cases were registered in serious matters.

The arrests of Bangladeshi nationals have drawn particular attention. Of the 19 detained, 10 have already been deported while legal proceedings continue against the remaining nine. Authorities say strict action will continue against foreign nationals found to be residing illegally in the state.

Chief Minister Dhami has made it clear that the government will not tolerate any attempt to misuse faith or tradition for personal gain. He has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that no negligence is allowed in enforcement. According to him, Uttarakhand is not only a geographical state but also a center of faith and tradition for millions of people, and its dignity must be protected.

At the state level, Operation Kalnemi has so far resulted in 724 cases being registered. The campaign is being described as one of the most decisive actions taken in recent years to protect the identity of Devbhoomi and to crack down on those who attempt to mislead society.

