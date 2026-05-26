Operation Sheruwali Enters Fourth Day: Rajouri Forests Under Fire As Joint Forces Tighten Cordon, Expand Search For Hiding Terrorists

Srinagar, May 26: Plumes of smoke rising from Rajouri’s dense forests signalled the fourth day of a joint anti‑terror operation, as security forces intensified fire assaults on suspected hideouts and inducted reinforcements to flush out terrorists believed to be concealed in the rugged terrain.

Dorimal–Gambhir Moghla belt in Manjakote has become the centre of action, where targeted strikes were carried out on Tuesday.

Officials said smoke columns confirmed that specific locations were hit.

Meanwhile, blood traces found earlier are being tracked, believed to have been left behind by fleeing terrorists after one hideout was destroyed during Monday’s assault.

However, the terrain has complicated the search, prompting the use of helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs to expand surveillance. The cordon has been further tightened with additional troops, while fresh operational teams have been deployed to adjoining areas to intensify the hunt.

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Reinforcements have also been rushed to Dori Maal, where the operation continues with sustained ground action.

An encounter had first broken out on Saturday after intelligence inputs pointed to the presence of armed men in the Singhpora–Chatroo area. Operation Sheruwali was launched by joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

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Contact was established with the group in Gambhir Moghla, leading to a brief exchange of fire that set the stage for the prolonged engagement now underway.

Officials believe two to three terrorists, including a commander, are hiding in the forests.

Army’s White Knight Corps earlier said that contact was made during the initial intelligence‑based operation.

Since then, the strategy has shifted to sustained fire assaults on suspected shelters, combined with close monitoring of movement patterns in the area.

Meanwhile, the rugged and heavily wooded terrain has slowed progress, but forces are relying on aerial support and ground sweeps to locate the suspects.

“Operations in forested belts are often prolonged as the terrain favours concealment. Sustained surveillance, layered cordons, and patience are essential, since rushing such engagements risks leaving gaps in neutralising the threat,” said a defence analyst.