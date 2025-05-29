Civil Defence Mock Drills Under 'Operation Shield' Postponed In Gujarat, Rajasthan, J&K

New Delhi: India's civil defence exercise ‘Operation Shield’, which was planned to be held on May 29 across various states, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The new dates for ‘Operation Shield’ will be issued later.

The civil defence mock drill was scheduled to take place in multiple states and Union Territories including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Chandigarh and Haryana among others.

Issuing a statement after the postponement of the mock drill, the Gujarat Information Department said, “It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield", which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025 is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently."

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department also released a statement saying, “We are looking to postpone mock drills due to VVIP visit in the Union Territory. Decision to be taken shortly.”

The Rajasthan government also confirmed the development and said that the civil defence exercise "Operation Shield" which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025 in states bordering Pakistan postponed due to administrative reasons in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Chandigarh too postpones the Exercise.

Haryana government requests state officials to plan and organise the Exercise at 5 pm tomorrow.

Civil defence mock drills under Operation Shield has been planned days after Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack.

On April 22, 4-5 Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national when they were vacationing in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The terrorists not just killed innocent civilians but singled them out on the basis of religion and targeted only Hindus. They shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

To avenge the terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor and bombarded several terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising over 100 terrorists and bringing their terror infrastructure to rubble.