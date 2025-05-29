Operation Shield Update: Civil Defence Mock Drills Now On May 31. How It Will Be Executed

Civil Defence Operation Shield to take place on May 31. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The civil defence mock drills under Operation Shield, initially scheduled for May 29, will now take place on May 31. These drills will be conducted in states along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).

The mock drills will be held in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

What's in Government's directive

The Government of India, through an official order, has directed that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" be conducted across all districts of states and Union Territories adjoining the western border on May 31.

During the civil defence exercise, held on May 7, authorities identified critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable areas of the country. Necessary instructions were issued to address these shortcomings, leading to the invocation of emergency powers and funding arrangements through the SDRF.

Key features of mock drill on May 31

A general-silent recall of Civil Defence wardens, volunteers, and stakeholders from local administration.

Mobilisation of youth volunteers, including NCC, NSS, NYKS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides, to assist in civil defence measures.

Air raids, drone incursions, and missile attack simulations will be conducted.

Activation of hotlines between the Air Force and Civil Defence Control Rooms, along with the deployment of centrally controlled Air Raid Sirens.

Complete blackout measures will be enforced in civilian VANPs, excluding emergency and critical services.

Simulation of a military station attack by enemy drones, requiring coordination between the Station Commander and Civil Administration for the evacuation of families to safer locations.

Evacuation drills for 20 victims will be practiced.

In response to mass injuries, an augmentation of medical teams and procurement of 30 units of blood for the injured will be undertaken.

As part of the Rear Area Security Plan, the Indian Army has requested the immediate deployment of Border Wing Home Guards to support designated Armed Forces units.

De-induction and mobilisation exercises for deployment to operational locations with the Indian Army.

Authorities have requested the Civil Defence Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ to be conducted on May 31 at 5 PM onward. The exact timing can be adjusted as per local convenience, ensuring the involvement of local administration and key stakeholders.