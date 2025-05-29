Operation Shield Update: Civil Defence Mock Drills Now On May 31. How It Will Be Executed

Updated May 29th 2025, 22:30 IST
New Delhi: The civil defence mock drills under Operation Shield, initially scheduled for May 29, will now take place on May 31. These drills will be conducted in states along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).
The mock drills will be held in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
The Government of India, through an official order, has directed that the Civil Defence Exercise "Operation Shield" be conducted across all districts of states and Union Territories adjoining the western border on May 31.
During the civil defence exercise, held on May 7, authorities identified critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable areas of the country. Necessary instructions were issued to address these shortcomings, leading to the invocation of emergency powers and funding arrangements through the SDRF.
Authorities have requested the Civil Defence Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ to be conducted on May 31 at 5 PM onward. The exact timing can be adjusted as per local convenience, ensuring the involvement of local administration and key stakeholders.
An action taken report on the exercise should be submitted to the directorate following its completion.
