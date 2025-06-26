Rajasthan: Navy Clerk Accused of Spying for Pakistan Presented in Court

Rajasthan: Espionage accused Vishal Yadav was presented in court by Rajasthan Intelligence on Thursday. The intelligence agency sought remand for questioning the accused, and the court ordered Vishal to be sent on remand until June 30.

During the remand period, security agencies will conduct joint interrogation.

Accused Vishal Yadav Presented in Court By Rajasthan Intelligence

Vishal Yadav, a clerk at the Indian Navy headquarters in Delhi, has been arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking sensitive defense information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

According to reports, he was in contact with a woman—believed to be a Pakistani handler—through social media and shared confidential naval data, including during the recent Operation Sindoor.

The Rajasthan Intelligence unit, after months of surveillance, apprehended Yadav and presented him in court, where he was remanded to custody until June 30.

During this period, multiple security agencies are expected to jointly interrogate him to assess the extent of the breach and identify any possible accomplices.