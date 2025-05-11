sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 11th 2025, 19:56 IST

Indian Navy’s Positioning That Locked Karachi

Indian Navy’s strategic positioning effectively locked Karachi, with forces remaining forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture, fully prepared and capable of striking select targets at sea and on land.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Indian Navy’s Positioning That Locked Karachi | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: During a joint media briefing on Operation Sindoor, Vice Admiral AN Pramod stated that the Indian Navy’s strategic positioning effectively locked Karachi, with forces remaining forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture, fully prepared and capable of striking select targets at sea and on land at a time of their choosing.

Indian Navy

Indian forces maintained a forward-deployed stance in the Arabian Sea, adopting a decisive posture to deter potential threats. With full operational readiness, the forces were prepared to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, whenever deemed necessary. 

This show India’s commitment to national security and its ability to conduct precise, high-impact operations against enemy positions.

Published May 11th 2025, 19:38 IST