Indian Navy’s Positioning That Locked Karachi

Updated May 11th 2025, 19:56 IST
New Delhi: During a joint media briefing on Operation Sindoor, Vice Admiral AN Pramod stated that the Indian Navy’s strategic positioning effectively locked Karachi, with forces remaining forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture, fully prepared and capable of striking select targets at sea and on land at a time of their choosing.
Indian forces maintained a forward-deployed stance in the Arabian Sea, adopting a decisive posture to deter potential threats. With full operational readiness, the forces were prepared to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, whenever deemed necessary.
This show India’s commitment to national security and its ability to conduct precise, high-impact operations against enemy positions.
Published May 11th 2025, 19:38 IST