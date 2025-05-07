Operation Sindoor: Flights To Jammu And Kashmir Disrupted, IndiGo Advises Flyers To Check Status

Srinagar: India has launched massive strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir targeting terrorists infrastructures in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. As India Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly attacked terrorist sites resulting in change of airspace and closure of airports in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines have announced that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala have been impacted. Travellers planning to visit these destinations were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering after the Pahalgam terror attack and the latest development in this ongoing saga is India's "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

US President Donald Trump's Reaction

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the situation, urging a swift end to hostilities between India and Pakistan. "We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said. The US State Department has also acknowledged the situation, but refrained from offering an immediate assessment.

Flight Services Impacted

The changing airspace conditions in the region have resulted in flight disruptions to and from several key destinations in India. Travellers are advised to check their flight status at (link unavailable) before reaching the airport.

IndiGo, in a post on X, stated, “Travel Advisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport.”

India's Ministry of Defence has confirmed the launch of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the ministry said. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was allegedly planned and directed from across the border.

Pakistan Confirmed India's Retaliation