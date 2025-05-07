sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Strikes Pakistan | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India-US Tariff Talks | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable

Updated May 7th 2025, 03:50 IST

Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable

Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable
Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable | Image: Indian Army

New Delhi: "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," declared Indian officials following the launch of Operation Sindoor. The military action directly responds to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen last month. By targeting nine specific terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK, India aims to disrupt the planning and direction of terrorist activities against its territory. The Indian Army's declaration that "Justice is Served" emphasizes the operation's purpose as holding accountable those behind the Pahalgam massacre while maintaining a measured, non-escalatory approach that avoids targeting Pakistani military facilities.

Further details regarding the operation are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 03:50 IST