Operation Sindoor: Fulfilling The Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable

New Delhi: "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," declared Indian officials following the launch of Operation Sindoor. The military action directly responds to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen last month. By targeting nine specific terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK, India aims to disrupt the planning and direction of terrorist activities against its territory. The Indian Army's declaration that "Justice is Served" emphasizes the operation's purpose as holding accountable those behind the Pahalgam massacre while maintaining a measured, non-escalatory approach that avoids targeting Pakistani military facilities.