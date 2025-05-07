Operation Sindoor: Full List, Pictures, Details of Terror Camps, Launchpads India Targeted in Pak, PoK

Updated May 7th 2025, 10:46 IST
Operation Sindoor: In a powerful retaliatory operation named Operation Sindoor, Indian missiles struck 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late on Tuesday, days after the Pahalgam terror attack.
According to the report, Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration. The key sites included areas in:
Lipa Valley
Athmuqam
Tejian
Tattapani
Leepa Sector
Bagh Sector
Nikial Sector
Kotli Sector
Hajira Sector
Battal Sector
Rawalakot
These regions are notorious for harboring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen operatives under the support of Pakistan’s ISI.
The document provides satellite images and grid coordinates confirming the existence and structure of these camps.
These are small, heavily guarded hideouts near the LoC used for staging infiltration attempts. Notable launchpads were identified in:
Leepa Valley (4 launchpads)
Kotli Sector (3 launchpads)
These camps provide weapon, terrain, and ideological training. Camps in Athmuqam, Tejian, and Tattapani are specifically mentioned as major training hubs.
Photos reveal concealed bunkers containing weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment in Nikial and Rawalakot sectors.
