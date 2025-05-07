sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Operation Sindoor: Full List, Pictures, Details of Terror Camps, Launchpads India Targeted in Pak, PoK

Updated May 7th 2025, 10:46 IST

Operation Sindoor: Full List, Pictures, Details of Terror Camps, Launchpads India Targeted in Pak, PoK

Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
India Operation Sindoor
Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration. | Image: ANI/X/Pixabay

Operation Sindoor: In a powerful retaliatory operation named Operation Sindoor, Indian missiles struck 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late on Tuesday, days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Targets Hit in the Operation

According to the report, Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration. The key sites included areas in:

Lipa Valley

Athmuqam

Tejian

Tattapani

Leepa Sector

Bagh Sector

Nikial Sector

Kotli Sector

Hajira Sector

Battal Sector

Rawalakot

These regions are notorious for harboring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen operatives under the support of Pakistan’s ISI.

The document provides satellite images and grid coordinates confirming the existence and structure of these camps. 

Launchpads

These are small, heavily guarded hideouts near the LoC used for staging infiltration attempts. Notable launchpads were identified in:

Leepa Valley (4 launchpads)

Kotli Sector (3 launchpads)

Terrorist Training Camps

These camps provide weapon, terrain, and ideological training. Camps in Athmuqam, Tejian, and Tattapani are specifically mentioned as major training hubs.

Logistics and Ammunition Dumps

Photos reveal concealed bunkers containing weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment in Nikial and Rawalakot sectors.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 10:46 IST