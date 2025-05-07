Operation Sindoor: Full List, Pictures, Details of Terror Camps, Launchpads India Targeted in Pak, PoK

Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration. | Image: ANI/X/Pixabay

Operation Sindoor: In a powerful retaliatory operation named Operation Sindoor, Indian missiles struck 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late on Tuesday, days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Targets Hit in the Operation

According to the report, Indian armed forces targeted 15 terror launchpads and camps, all of which were believed to house active militants trained for infiltration. The key sites included areas in:

Lipa Valley

Athmuqam

Tejian

Tattapani

Leepa Sector

Bagh Sector

Nikial Sector

Kotli Sector

Hajira Sector

Battal Sector

Rawalakot

These regions are notorious for harboring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen operatives under the support of Pakistan’s ISI.

The document provides satellite images and grid coordinates confirming the existence and structure of these camps.

Launchpads

These are small, heavily guarded hideouts near the LoC used for staging infiltration attempts. Notable launchpads were identified in:

Leepa Valley (4 launchpads)

Kotli Sector (3 launchpads)

Terrorist Training Camps

These camps provide weapon, terrain, and ideological training. Camps in Athmuqam, Tejian, and Tattapani are specifically mentioned as major training hubs.

Logistics and Ammunition Dumps