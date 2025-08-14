Operation Sindoor Heroes Honoured: 9 IAF Officers Awarded Vir Chakra, 4 Receive Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces have been recognised for their bravery and exceptional service during Operation Sindoor, a strategic military operation targeting terrorist groups and military assets in Pakistan. Nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots, who displayed remarkable valour and precision and targeted terrorist group headquarters in Pakistan and PoK, have been awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal. The awarded officers include four Group Captains, one Wing Commander, three Squadron Leaders, and one Flight Lieutenant.

The IAF officers and fighter pilots, who showcased extraordinary courage and professionalism in neutralising high-value enemy targets, including terrorist group headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur, have earned accolades across the nation. These officers ensured that targets set by Indian defence forces were achieved 100%, weakening terrorist infrastructure and military capabilities. During Operation Sindoor, the mighty IAF also downed 6 aircraft of the Pakistani Air Force, including 5 fighter jets.

The operation, launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, showcased the IAF's precision strike capabilities deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The decorated officers included Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Group Captain Manish Arora, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Group Captain Kunal Kalra, Wing Commander Joy Chandra, Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, and Flight Lieutenant Aarsheer Singh Thakur. These brave heroes played a decisive role in shattering terrorist infrastructure and crippling key military assets, sending a strong message to India's adversaries.

Furthermore, four senior Indian Air Force officers, including Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narnadeshwar Tiwari, have been awarded the Sarvottam Yudha Seva Medal for their exceptional service.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been recognised for its bravery during Operation Sindoor, with 16 personnel awarded Gallantry Medals.

India's Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was an errorlessly planned and executed operation that showcased the IAF's capabilities in modern warfare. The operation targeted the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Muridke and Bahawalpur, respectively, as well as Pakistani military airbases and radar installations. The IAF's precision strikes resulted in massive damage to enemy assets, including F-16 jets and Airborne Warning and Control Systems.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the IAF had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft during the operation, a feat he described as the largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India. The remarkable achievement served as an example of the IAF's exceptional skill and bravery.

Role Of India's S-400 Air Defence System

The IAF chief credited the recently inducted S-400 air defence system as a game changer in keeping Pakistani aircraft and UAVs away from Indian airspace. The advanced system played a crucial role in protecting India's skies and ensuring the success of Operation Sindoor.

The operation was a result of seamless coordination between the armed forces and intelligence agencies, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval playing a key role in synchronising the efforts. The IAF's ability to react immediately and strike deep with precision was instrumental in achieving the operation's objectives without collateral damage.

Gallantry Awards Galore