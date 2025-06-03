Operation Sindoor Honoured: IPL Final Match Opens With Emotional Tribute To Indian Soldiers

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the final, the Indian Premier League (IPL) honoured the mighty Indian security forces for ‘Operation Sindoor’, a powerful action against Pakistan and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. With an emotional musical and visual presentation showing solidarity with the Indian armed forces, the entire Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad turned into a stirring celebration of patriotism.

Ahmedabad’s cricket stadium is set to witness a historic IPL 2025 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns against each other to ensure they clinch their first-ever IPL trophy in 18 years of the history of the tournament.

The most-awaited clash, with both teams eyeing their first ever IPL triumph, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday began with a powerful tribute to Indian soldiers at the pre-match ceremony. Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan performed a medley of patriotic songs, infusing the crowd with patriotic fervour. Mahadevan was also joined by his sons, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, on the stage.

Harsha Bhogle, the cricket presenter, honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian forces with his moving speech as he addressed thousands of the audience at the stadium, who cheered each and every word, which came in honour of the soldiers. The chants of ‘Jai Hind’ echoed through the stadium as the tricolour unfurled.

This was followed by an audio-visual film about India’s military might, depicting the Indian forces’ courage and commitment towards securing the nation’s boundary. A dance performance showcasing Indian soldiers' bravery and the country's unity and solidarity culminated the tribute.

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Delivers Blow To Terrorism

In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, the Indian forces carried out a precise military operation and dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation showcased India's growing self-reliance in defence, leveraging indigenously developed technologies to neutralise terrorist threats. This operation also threw a spotlight on India’s enhanced indigenous defence capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

In a bid to retaliate, Pakistan launched a drone and missile strike on Indian military installations and civilian areas from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. India's advanced defence systems proved more than a match for the attack.