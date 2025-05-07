Operation Sindoor: India Destroys 9 Terror Camps In Pakistan, PoK | Here's What We Know So Far

Updated May 7th 2025, 05:59 IST
Operation Sindoor: India has retaliated and has avenged the heinous and brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack that took place on April 22, 2025. The Indian armed forces executed an aggressive anti-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' to give Pakistan and its habit of funding terrorism a befitting reply. 'Operation Sindoor,' which was carried out in the early hours of May 7, 2025, will go down as one of India's biggest crackdowns on cross-border terrorism since the 2019 Balakot airstrike.
'Operation Sindoor' was carried out as a response to the killings of 26 unarmed civilians during the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The responsibility for the attacks was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Ministry of Defense has remained firm in its stance that the anti-terror operation was the need of the hour and was proportionate. The officials have also claimed that the strikes targeted arms dumps, training camps, and communication nodes, with minimal risk to civilian populations.
Published May 7th 2025, 05:59 IST