Updated May 7th 2025, 05:59 IST

Operation Sindoor: India Destroys 9 Terror Camps In Pakistan, PoK | Here's What We Know So Far

Operation Sindoor is India's third overt trans-border action in nine years following the Uri surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
India attack Pakistan
India launches Operation Sindoor, targets terror sites in Pakistan | Image: Indian Army

Operation Sindoor: India has retaliated and has avenged the heinous and brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack that took place on April 22, 2025. The Indian armed forces executed an aggressive anti-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' to give Pakistan and its habit of funding terrorism a befitting reply. 'Operation Sindoor,' which was carried out in the early hours of May 7, 2025, will go down as one of India's biggest crackdowns on cross-border terrorism since the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Here's What We Know So Far About ‘Operation Sindoor’

  • Nine non-military targets have been hit in the strike, according to a statement released by the Indian government.
  • The targets were terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These targets played a pivotal role in planning and executing the cowardly attacks against India.
  • "No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, and India demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," read the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.
  • The Indian armed forces confirmed the attacks and said, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."
  • The attacks destroyed Hizbul Mujahideen and Sarjal terror camps.
  • The Ministry of Defense further confirmed that a detailed briefing would follow later in the day.
  • Pakistan launched artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali sector and violated the ceasefire yet again, just hours after 'Operation Sindoor.'
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted to the attacks and is now threatening India, stating that his country will retaliate
  • António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has called for maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan and is concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control

India Sends Stern And Aggressive Message To Pakistan

'Operation Sindoor' was carried out as a response to the killings of 26 unarmed civilians during the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The responsibility for the attacks was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Ministry of Defense has remained firm in its stance that the anti-terror operation was the need of the hour and was proportionate. The officials have also claimed that the strikes targeted arms dumps, training camps, and communication nodes, with minimal risk to civilian populations.

Published May 7th 2025, 05:59 IST

