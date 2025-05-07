Operation Sindoor Just and Measured: Intel Suggested More Attacks by Pakistani Terrorists After Pahalgam

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday declared that Operation Sindoor, the precision strike on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was a measured and justified response to credible intelligence indicating more planned terror attacks following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

More Attacks Were Being Planned, Says Foreign Secretary

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said intelligence agencies had flagged imminent terror threats. “Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them,” he said.

“India exercised its right to respond to deter more cross-border terrorism. Our actions were measured, proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible. They focused solely on dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure,” he added.

Operation Carried Out With Precision to Minimize Civilian Harm

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who jointly addressed the press briefing, detailed the timing of the strikes.

“The operations were conducted from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM on May 7, targeting nine identified terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and PoK,” she said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that the strikes were based on credible and actionable intelligence. “The selection of these targets was made carefully to ensure no innocent person was harmed,” she added.

Pakistan Remains a Safe Haven for Terrorists, Says India

Reinforcing India’s long-standing position, the government labeled Pakistan a safe haven for terrorists.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This operation was initiated in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations.