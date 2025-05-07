Operation Sindoor: List of 9 terrorist sites targeted by Indian armed forces in Pakistan, PoK | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday morning. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically targeting camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

According to the official statement, the operation was "measured and non-escalatory," with no Pakistani military facilities targeted, underscoring India's intent to avoid provoking a broader conflict while holding the perpetrators accountable.

The Nine Terrorist Sites Targeted in Operation Sindoor:

1. Bahawalpur (Pakistan) – Approximately 100 km from the International Boundary, this site is the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

2. Muridke (Pakistan) – Located 30 km from the border opposite Samba, it is a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp.

3. Gulpur (PoK) – About 35 km from the Line of Control in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

4. Sawai (PoK) – An LeT camp situated 30 km inside PoK in the Tangdhar sector.

5. Bilal Camp (PoK) – Identified as a launchpad for JeM operations.

6. Kotli Camp (PoK) – A LeT camp located 15 km from the LoC opposite Rajouri.

7. Barnala Camp (PoK) – Situated just 10 km from the LoC, opposite the Rajouri region.

8. Sarjal Camp (Pakistan) – A JeM camp located approximately 8 km from the International Boundary, opposite the Samba-Kathua sector.

9. Mehmoona Camp (Pakistan) – Near Sialkot, 15 km from the IB, this site is an HM training facility.