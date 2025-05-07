Operation Sindoor: Air India Suspend Flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh & More; Major Delays Across North India Till May 7

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: In the wake of heightened security conditions following India’s precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps, multiple airlines have issued advisories regarding major flight disruptions across northern India. This comes as part of Operation Sindoor, a counteraction against Pakistani-based terror groups after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. As tensions escalate, various airports in the north of India, including Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, have been severely impacted.

Air India Suspends Flights to 9 Cities

Air India has officially suspended all flights to and from several key northern cities due to the ongoing situation and sensitive conditions in airspace. In a statement released on May 7, the airline confirmed the suspension of flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 12 noon, pending further updates from authorities.

The airline also announced that two international flights bound for Amritsar have been rerouted to Delhi to avoid the disrupted airspace. Air India has apologized for the inconvenience and advised passengers to stay updated with flight statuses via official channels.

SpiceJet Issues Advisory, Closes Northern Airports

SpiceJet followed suit by issuing a travel advisory for passengers flying to or from northern Indian airports, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar. The airline confirmed that these airports would remain closed until further notice. It also warned of potential delays and cancellations, urging passengers to check the status of their flights regularly.

According to SpiceJet, all departures, arrivals, and consequential flights will be impacted by the airspace closures. The airline emphasized that it is working closely with authorities to ensure passenger safety.

Srinagar Airfield Closed; No Commercial Flights Operating

As the situation worsens, the Airports Authority of India has confirmed that Srinagar's airfield is officially closed for the day. There will be no commercial flights operating in or out of the region. The closure of Srinagar airfield is a direct result of Operation Sindoor, which has heightened security concerns in the region.

International Flights Affected

Beyond domestic disruptions, international services have also been significantly impacted. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to the closure of its airspace. The airline assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation and prioritizing the safety of its crew and passengers. Other international airlines are expected to make similar adjustments as the situation develops.

Tensions Rise as India Responds to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor, initiated by the Indian Army, is a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocent lives were lost at the hands of Pakistani militants. In retaliation, India launched strikes against terror camps in Mudrike (the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba), Bahawalpur (the base of Jaish-e-Mohammad), and several parts of Pakistani-administered Kashmir (PoK). These strikes have prompted a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, with increased security measures along the India-Pakistan border.

US Response and Global Concern

International reactions have varied, with U.S. President Donald Trump expressing hope that the situation would be resolved quickly. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy's Chief of Operations, Admiral Marco Rubio, was briefed on the operation. As global leaders weigh in on the ongoing crisis, India has assured its citizens and the international community that measures are in place to safeguard national security.

In preparation for any potential retaliatory actions from Pakistan, India's air defence units have been activated along the India-Pakistan border. Defence officials have confirmed that security measures are being tightened, with surveillance operations actively monitoring the situation.

Advice for Travelers