Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: All-party Meet At 11 AM, 21 Airports In North, North-Western India To Remain Shut Till May 10

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Tensions have sharply escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for the 14th day straight, targeting areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors with unprovoked firing using small arms and artillery. In the last two weeks, there have been over 60 ceasefire violations. The Indian Army has responded proportionately and is closely monitoring the situation.

As the crisis deepens, the Central government has convened an all-party meeting today at 11 AM to brief leaders on a recent operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has urged both nations to de-escalate and offered to mediate, saying he ‘gets along with both’ and wants to see the hostilities end.

Precautionary measures are being taken and schools and Anganwadis in Jodhpur have been shut until further notice, and blackout drills have resumed in Amritsar early on Thursday morning amid rising concerns over cross-border conflict. Stay tuned for real-time updates on Operation Sindoor and developments along the LoC.