Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Indian Army Issues Statement On Pakistan’s Failed Attack, Confirms 'Befitting Reply Was Given'

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army on Friday morning confirmed that a ‘befitting reply was given to ceasefire violations’ as the armed forces successfully thwarted a large-scale, coordinated drone and missile attack launched by Pakistan on the nights of May 7–8. The operation, dubbed #OperationSindoor, saw swift action from the Indian Armed Forces, neutralising the aerial threats without any reported losses.
According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Pakistan targeted multiple Indian military stations and civilian locations, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, using a barrage of missiles and over 50 drones carrying payloads. However, India’s robust air defence systems —comprising L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment successfully intercepted the incoming threats.
The attacks extended across Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with Pakistani drones being shot down in several sectors including Naushera. Complete blackouts were enforced in Jammu, Bikaner, Jalandhar, Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar as part of precautionary measures, while sirens and explosions were reported from various locations, including Amritsar on the morning of May 9.
After India in a joint operation led by Army and Air Force in the dark hours of May 7 targeted and destroyed nine key JeM, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen terror camps within the territory of Pakistan, heavy artillery shelling from Pakistan side started in civilian areas like Akhnoor.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday convened a high-level security review meeting with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces. The discussions focused on the operational readiness and preparedness of forces, especially the Border Security Force (BSF), in light of attacks targeting critical areas like Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer.
Devotees are seeking blessings for the Indian Army at Kamakhya Temple, Assam. Kamakhya Temples is one of the primary Shaktipeethas dedicated to the Divine Mother.
""Give the army the power to finish off Pakistan completely. It is attacking India again and again. Pakistan cannot be trusted... We have complete faith in Modi ji... I pray to Maa Kamakhya to give power to the Indian Army. Don't give us power. First, give it to those who are protecting us so that they can return home safely," said a devotee.
""We pray that Maa gives strength to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the (Pahalgam) attack... People who are still fighting to eradicate terrorism, may Maa give them the strength to conquer terrorism," said another devotee.
Pakistan Army is targeting civilians in Hindu populated areas in Uri sector. They are carrying out attacks using artillery. Indian Army is retaliating.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: All schools, colleges and universities across Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed today and tomorrow (May 9 and May 10) as a measure of precaution due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo said.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: As per latest updates, more Pakistani drones have been intercepted near Khasa in Attari, early Friday morning. Security forces have launched search operation and the administration has advised people to remain calm and stay indoors.
At around 5 AM, an advisory was issued for the people of Amritsar asking them to stay indoors and away from the windows and keep lights turned off and window curtain drawn. ‘There is no need to panic, a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear,” the advisory read.
“PPakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Indian Army statement read.
Indian Army further assured that it remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. “All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” it said.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: At least 50 drones launched by Pakistan, carrying payloads, were intercepted by India's air defence systems. Pakistan attacked parts of Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan. The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, demonstrating the Army’s robust capability to counter aerial threats.
Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates: Amritsar DPRO has released a statement that reads “All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows and keep lights turned off and the window curtains drawn. There is no need to panic, a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic.”
J&K CM Omar Abdullah is heading to Jammu. “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division,” he wrote on X.
