Operation Sindoor Outcomes Reviewed As Parliamentary Panel Begins 4‑Day J&K, Ladakh Border Security Visit

Srinagar: Operation Sindoor’s outcome and future lessons were placed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Tuesday, as security officials briefed members during the panel’s four‑day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to review border security and foreign policy.

Meanwhile, committee member Rajiv Shukla said while talking to reporters in Srinagar that the interaction with defence and security officers covered the performance of forces during the operation, precautions adopted, and preparations for the future.

He said that the briefing also addressed requirements to strengthen security and reassure populations in sensitive areas.

The committee, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, has scheduled visits to Kargil and Leh on Wednesday and Thursday to gain first‑hand insights into border management and the security situation in frontier districts.

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The panel is also examining India’s bilateral relations, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and threats posed by cross‑border terrorism along the Line of Control and the international border.

It further focuses on India‑China relations and the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

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However, Tharoor faced criticism from Congress colleagues on Monday for remarks about “encouraging progress towards normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir after meeting LG Manoj Sinha.

He clarified that the committee’s mandate is restricted to foreign affairs, including India‑Pakistan and Sino‑Indian relations, as well as passport services.

Shukla added that the purpose of the tour is to address India’s relations with Pakistan and the steps required to strengthen security along the western frontier.

“What must we do on the Pakistan border and what steps should we take going forward? Army officers briefed us on this and their future requirements,” he said.

On global issues, Shukla referred to the peace deal between Iran and the United States, noting that India had suffered economically due to the prolonged conflict.