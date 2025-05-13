Operation Sindoor: The Dawn of India’s Doval Doctrine In National Security

Updated May 13th 2025, 04:54 IST
New Delhi: On May 7, 2025, India executed Operation Sindoor, a bold and meticulously planned military operation that marked a seismic shift in its National Security Doctrine. This operation, rooted in the Doval Doctrine of Defensive Offence, showcased India’s transition from a posture of retaliatory restraint to one of anticipatory and disproportionate action. By neutralizing terrorist infrastructure and incapacitating strategic military targets deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), India demonstrated the full spectrum of the Doval Doctrine’s four pillars: Proactive defense through offense, asymmetric response, strategic restraint with precision, and unitary command with coordination.
Operation Sindoor’s cornerstone was its proactive offensive strategy, executed through precision strikes on nine strategically vital terrorist facilities across PoK and Pakistan. The operation targeted the nerve centers of terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), dismantling their operational capabilities with surgical accuracy.
The swift execution and element of surprise in these strikes underscored India’s proactive defensive capabilities. By targeting these facilities, India not only neutralized immediate threats but also deterred future terrorist activities, embodying the Doval Doctrine’s emphasis on preemptive action.
Operation Sindoor highlighted India’s shift towards an asymmetric response, moving beyond traditional engagements limited to PoK. When Pakistan attempted to breach Indian airspace along the western front, India responded by incapacitating airbases deep within Pakistani territory, including sensitive areas like Punjab province and Bahawalpur. The Indian Air Force (IAF) employed Rafale jets armed with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs, bypassing or jamming Pakistan’s air defense systems in a precise 23-minute operation.
A notable strike targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, just 10 km from Islamabad. This highly sensitive military compound, which supports transport squadrons, aerial refueling units, and VIP missions, was a strategic choice to signal India’s reach and resolve. By striking deep within Pakistan, India demonstrated its strategic depth and willingness to escalate responses disproportionately to provocations, a hallmark of the Doval Doctrine.
Despite its offensive scope, Operation Sindoor was characterized by strategic restraint and precision. India’s strikes on both terrorist camps and military bases were carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties while achieving military objectives. The IAF’s response to Pakistan’s airspace violation was limited to a tightly orchestrated operation, ensuring no unnecessary escalation. The use of advanced weaponry and real-time intelligence allowed India to neutralize targets with minimal collateral damage, reinforcing the doctrine’s commitment to precision in high-stakes operations.
Operation Sindoor put to rest debates about the theatrisation of India’s armed forces. The operation showcased seamless tri-service coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, proving India’s growing joint warfare capability. This unitary command structure enabled rapid decision-making and precise execution, ensuring that the operation’s objectives were met without operational silos. The success of this coordinated effort underscored the Doval Doctrine’s emphasis on integrated military responses to complex security challenges.
Operation Sindoor is not merely a military triumph; it is the first full-blown spectacle of India’s embrace of the Doval Doctrine of Defensive Offence. By blending proactive strikes, asymmetric responses, strategic restraint, and unified command, India has signaled a new era in its national security strategy. The operation serves as a warning to adversaries that India will no longer limit itself to reactive measures but will anticipate threats and strike decisively, wherever necessary. As the dust settles over the flattened terrorist camps and incapacitated airbases, Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s resolve to redefine its security paradigm on its own terms.
