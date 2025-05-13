Operation Sindoor: The Dawn of India’s Doval Doctrine In National Security

New Delhi: On May 7, 2025, India executed Operation Sindoor, a bold and meticulously planned military operation that marked a seismic shift in its National Security Doctrine. This operation, rooted in the Doval Doctrine of Defensive Offence, showcased India’s transition from a posture of retaliatory restraint to one of anticipatory and disproportionate action. By neutralizing terrorist infrastructure and incapacitating strategic military targets deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), India demonstrated the full spectrum of the Doval Doctrine’s four pillars: Proactive defense through offense, asymmetric response, strategic restraint with precision, and unitary command with coordination.

Proactive Defense Through Offensive Action

Operation Sindoor’s cornerstone was its proactive offensive strategy, executed through precision strikes on nine strategically vital terrorist facilities across PoK and Pakistan. The operation targeted the nerve centers of terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), dismantling their operational capabilities with surgical accuracy.

Key targets included:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur , the central headquarters of JeM, housing key leaders like Maulana Masood Azhar and linked to major attacks like Pulwama.

, the central headquarters of JeM, housing key leaders like Maulana Masood Azhar and linked to major attacks like Pulwama. Markaz Taiba, Muridke , LeT’s premier training ground in Punjab, processing over 1,000 recruits annually and training perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

, LeT’s premier training ground in Punjab, processing over 1,000 recruits annually and training perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sarjal/Tehra Kalan, Narowal , a JeM stronghold concealed within a government-run health center, located just 6 km from the India-Pakistan border and serving as a launchpad for cross-border infiltration.

, a JeM stronghold concealed within a government-run health center, located just 6 km from the India-Pakistan border and serving as a launchpad for cross-border infiltration. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot , an HM facility critical for pushing cadres into Jammu, providing weapons and operational training.

, an HM facility critical for pushing cadres into Jammu, providing weapons and operational training. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, PoJK , an LeT base supporting infiltration into Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi sectors.

, an LeT base supporting infiltration into Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi sectors. Markaz Abbas, Kotli , a JeM-linked facility in PoJK pivotal for attacks along the Line of Control (LoC).

, a JeM-linked facility in PoJK pivotal for attacks along the Line of Control (LoC). Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli , one of HM’s oldest training sites, specializing in sniping, mountain survival, and Border Action Team (BAT) tactics.

, one of HM’s oldest training sites, specializing in sniping, mountain survival, and Border Action Team (BAT) tactics. Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad , a major LeT training site instrumental in operations like the 26/11 attacks.

, a major LeT training site instrumental in operations like the 26/11 attacks. Markaz Syedna Bilal, Muzaffarabad, a JeM transit hub hosting 50–100 terrorists.

The swift execution and element of surprise in these strikes underscored India’s proactive defensive capabilities. By targeting these facilities, India not only neutralized immediate threats but also deterred future terrorist activities, embodying the Doval Doctrine’s emphasis on preemptive action.

Asymmetric Response: Striking Deep and Decisively

Operation Sindoor highlighted India’s shift towards an asymmetric response, moving beyond traditional engagements limited to PoK. When Pakistan attempted to breach Indian airspace along the western front, India responded by incapacitating airbases deep within Pakistani territory, including sensitive areas like Punjab province and Bahawalpur. The Indian Air Force (IAF) employed Rafale jets armed with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs, bypassing or jamming Pakistan’s air defense systems in a precise 23-minute operation.

A notable strike targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, just 10 km from Islamabad. This highly sensitive military compound, which supports transport squadrons, aerial refueling units, and VIP missions, was a strategic choice to signal India’s reach and resolve. By striking deep within Pakistan, India demonstrated its strategic depth and willingness to escalate responses disproportionately to provocations, a hallmark of the Doval Doctrine.

Strategic Restraint and Precision

Despite its offensive scope, Operation Sindoor was characterized by strategic restraint and precision. India’s strikes on both terrorist camps and military bases were carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties while achieving military objectives. The IAF’s response to Pakistan’s airspace violation was limited to a tightly orchestrated operation, ensuring no unnecessary escalation. The use of advanced weaponry and real-time intelligence allowed India to neutralize targets with minimal collateral damage, reinforcing the doctrine’s commitment to precision in high-stakes operations.

Unitary Command and Coordination

Operation Sindoor put to rest debates about the theatrisation of India’s armed forces. The operation showcased seamless tri-service coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, proving India’s growing joint warfare capability. This unitary command structure enabled rapid decision-making and precise execution, ensuring that the operation’s objectives were met without operational silos. The success of this coordinated effort underscored the Doval Doctrine’s emphasis on integrated military responses to complex security challenges.

A New Era in India’s Security Posture