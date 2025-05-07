Operation Sindoor: Visual Evidence Emerges From Line of Control After India Destroys Terror Camps in Pak, Pok

New Delhi: Several footages have surfaced after India launched a mammoth anti-terror operation, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The visual documentation from across the Line of Control (LoC) showed how the Indian armed forces destroyed terror launchpads, exposing in front of the world how Pakistan is providing safe haven for terrorists.

Multiple officials and government ministers, including Kiren Rijiju, have shared footage of the military action on social media, while the Indian Army posted with the declaration “Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

These visuals coincide with reports of "multiple loud explosions" in PoK and heavy artillery exchanges along the border.

The imagery provides tangible evidence of India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, reinforcing the government's message that it is fulfilling its commitment to hold the perpetrators accountable.

India's deepest strike inside Pakistan, PoK

India carried out its deepest strike inside Pakistan's, a first since 1971, targeting terror launch pads to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pak-backed terrorists killed 27 innocent civilians including 26 Indians and one Nepalese when they were visiting Kashmir on April 22.

The Indian armed forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four of them in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) or PoK, using special precision munitions or Kamikaze drones in a coordinated operation.

The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It involved the mobilisation of assets and troops.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the operation throughout the night. India has said that all the 9 targets were successfully struck, sources added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Here is the list of nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that have been successfully targeted by India: