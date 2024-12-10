Operation To Rescue 5-Yr-Old Aryan From Borewell In Dausa Enters Day 2, Camera Captures Movement

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan stuck at 150-feet depth entered day two on Tuesday, with rescuers saying they last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell in Dausa district.

The rescue team is digging a parallel borewell to reach him, while also supplying him oxygen through a pipe.

Efforts are also being made to pull out the child with the help of a rope and some other equipment.

The rescuers have deployed several earthmovers and tractors to dig the parallel hole, an official said.