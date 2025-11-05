'Operation Trackdown' Launched in Haryana To Jail Worst Offenders

Chandigarh, Haryana: Haryana Police has launched a 16-day state-wide crackdown titled "Operation Trackdown" to identify, pursue and jail fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents, with a clear chain of accountability running from police station chiefs up to district and state leadership. The Operation will run from November 5- November 20.

The campaign pairs tough language with explicit operational tasks, urging field units to make and act on lists of the "worst" offenders in each jurisdiction and to move quickly on legal levers, including bail cancellation, organised crime provisions and seizure of proceeds of crime.

In a directive communicated to district police on Wednesday, the DGP has instructed that absconding accused in gun-related crimes be "put behind bars without delay."

Those yet to be identified must be traced through standard investigative tools and human intelligence, while identified absconders are to be located "from the depths" and apprehended.

The order also addresses accused individuals who are out on bail: history sheets are to be opened or updated; if they are found to be active in crime, the police must approach the courts to cancel their bail. Where criminal activity is systematic and networked, organised crime sections are to be invoked, and assets allegedly acquired from crime are identified and seized. Action has been mandated not only against principal offenders but also against those who shelter, protect or finance them.

Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been told they will be held responsible for preventing such crimes in their areas.

Each SHO/DSP team must prepare a "worst 5" list for the police station jurisdiction and ensure those listed are in custody. At the district and zone levels, "worst 10" lists will be compiled, with Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) accountable for outcomes.

The Special Task Force (STF) will create and act upon a statewide "worst 20" list, leading comprehensive operations to arrest these individuals. The directive makes clear that listed offenders must be prevented from committing new crimes and held accountable for past offences; if they reoffend, the responsible officers will be held accountable.

IG Crime Rakesh Arya has been assigned to coordinate the operation across districts and specialised units. Citizens have been asked to share relevant information directly with him on +91 90342 90495, with the assurance that their identities will remain confidential. The state also plans to leverage cooperation with neighbouring jurisdictions--Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh--to facilitate checks, pursuit and custody transfers.

Officers are reminded to keep focus on the immediate tasks: preparing "worst offender" lists, executing targeted arrests, moving courts with updated activity logs for bail cancellation, and using organised crime provisions with evidence of planning and financing. The instruction also cautions against spectacle-driven action, asking teams to prioritise timing, precision and legal robustness.

The citizen channel is central to the push. By placing the IG Crime's mobile number in the public domain and promising confidentiality, the police leadership seeks to widen the flow of actionable intelligence. Cooperation with neighbouring states is expected to aid surveillance on transit routes and facilitate the rapid arrest of offenders who cross borders.