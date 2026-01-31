Operation Trashi-I: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K’s Kishtwar; Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists 'Trapped'

New Delhi: A high-stakes encounter between security forces and a group of holed-up terrorists entered a critical phase on Saturday in the dense forest reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Officials confirm that 2-3 terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), have been trapped following a fresh exchange of gunfire.

This group has been the target of an intensive hunt after managing to escape three previous confrontations on January 18, 22, and 24. A joint team of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kishtwar has now established a tight cordon, trapping the insurgents in the same vicinity they had previously used to evade capture.

The Current Situation

In the early hours of January 31, security forces re-established contact with terrorists in the Dolgam region as part of the ongoing Operation Trashi-I. The joint offensive is being spearheaded by troops from the White Knight Corps, the Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

Acting on coordinated intelligence inputs from all available sources, security forces have launched a precise ground operation. A multi-layered cordon has been successfully established around the target zone, and active operations are currently in progress to neutralize the threat.

According to military sources, the terrorists are utilizing the rugged, snow-clad terrain and natural caves as hideouts. Despite the area being covered in over two feet of fresh snow, elite units have maintained a tight cordon to prevent any escape.

Key Operational Highlights

To maintain operational secrecy and prevent the spread of rumors, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in a 6-km radius of the encounter site. Furthermore, army helicopters and high-altitude drones are currently fanning out across the Kishtwar-Sinthan Road to track movement, though visibility remains limited due to weather conditions.

Operation Trashi-I

This operation, codenamed "Operation Trashi-I," has been active since mid-January. Earlier in the mission, one Special Forces paratrooper was martyred and seven others were injured during a fierce grenade attack by the same group of terrorists.