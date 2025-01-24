Published 20:53 IST, January 24th 2025
Opium Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized, Two Held In Assam's Karbi Anglong
Two persons were arrested after opium worth Rs 4 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday.
Diphu (Assam): Two persons were arrested after opium worth Rs 4 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, a police officer said.
The drug was seized from a truck coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland, he said.
"During routine checking of vehicles at Old Lahorijan area, under Dillai police station, on national highway 29, the opium was found packed in 16 packets and hidden inside a secret compartment behind the driver's seat," the officer said.
The driver and handyman (helper) of the truck have been arrested, he said.
The officer said 16.22 kg of opium was seized in the operation and it was worth Rs 4 crore.
