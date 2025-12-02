Opposition Dismisses Sanchar Saathi As Snooping App, Govt Says Safety Top Priority

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi mobile application on all new handsets triggered a political storm on Tuesday, with the Congress and several Opposition MPs calling the move “unconstitutional”, “dystopian” and a “tool of surveillance”.

The government, however, stood firm, insisting that the measure is meant purely to help users verify device authenticity, combat telecom fraud and enhance digital safety.

Opposition Outrage: ‘Snooping App… Big Brother Cannot Watch Us’

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal led the charge, calling the directive “beyond unconstitutional” and a direct assault on citizens’ fundamental rights.

“The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty under Article 21. Big Brother cannot watch us,” he said, warning that users’ movements and interactions would effectively come under government surveillance.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was even more scathing, branding Sanchar Saathi a “snooping app”.

It’s ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy… There’s a very fine line between reporting fraud and seeing what every citizen is doing on their phone. They are turning this country into a dictatorship,” she said, accusing the government of refusing discussions in Parliament.

Several Opposition lawmakers echoed these concerns.

Imran Masood asked, “Are we becoming North Korea? This is a violation of people’s privacy.” Rajiv Shukla alleged the app will allow the government “to look into everyone’s phone and acquire everyone’s data”. Manoj Jha said, “This is not a communication companion app, but a government companion app.”

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury filed an adjournment motion, calling the mandate a grave affront to privacy.

Many MPs drew analogies with George Orwell’s 1984, warning of unchecked state surveillance in the absence of parliamentary scrutiny or legal safeguards.

Govt Responds: ‘Opposition Trying to Stall House, We Are Open to Discussion’

Amid rising uproar, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition not to disrupt House proceedings over the issue, asserting that the government was ready for debate.

“They don’t need to find new issues and disturb Parliament. All concerns are important, but using them to stall proceedings is not right,” he said.

Rijiju added that he was already in touch with Opposition leaders and that the government was not belittling their concerns. However, he stressed that issues should be discussed constructively rather than used as “weapons” inside the House.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hailed the app, saying, “It is a clear and transparent app and the government’s step against cyber fraud is commendable.”

Govt’s Directive: App Must Be Visible, Enabled & Non-Removable

In a circular issued on November 28, the Ministry of Communications directed all mobile manufacturers and importers to ensure that the Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed, visible, functional and enabled during the first device setup.

Manufacturers have been instructed to make the app easily accessible during initial configuration, without any option to disable, hide or restrict its functionalities. For handsets already in the market, companies have been told to push the app through software updates.

While implementation must be completed within 90 days, manufacturers are required to submit a compliance report within 120 days, the ministry said.

According to the government, Sanchar Saathi enables users to check handset genuineness using the IMEI number, report fraudulent communications or stolen devices, track SIM connections issued in their name and access trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions. The directive, it stressed, is aimed at protecting consumers from counterfeit devices and telecom-related fraud.

Govt Clarification: ‘This Is About Consumer Protection, Not Snooping’

The Ministry of Communications reiterated that the directive has no surveillance intent and is focused solely on strengthening citizen safety.

The Sanchar Saathi ecosystem, it said, is designed to curb mobile phone fraud, prevent the sale of non-genuine phones and empower users with tools to secure their devices and connections.

Officials pointed out that the app requires user consent for functionalities and does not access personal data beyond what is necessary for fraud reporting or device verification.

With the directions already issued and deadlines set, the confrontation between the government and the Opposition is expected to intensify in Parliament. While the Centre maintains that the move enhances digital security, the Opposition insists it is a “slippery slope” towards state surveillance.